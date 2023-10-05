Canada considers publishing identities of Ukrainian Nazis

(MENAFN) The Canadian government, led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is revisiting the divisive matter of the classified portions of a report from the 1980s concerning Former-Nazi combatants residing in the country. This reexamination comes in the wake of a controversy surrounding a standing ovation extended to a Ukrainian Waffen SS veteran within the Canadian parliament.



“We have made sure that there are top public servants who are looking very carefully into the issue, including digging into the archives, and they’re going to make recommendations to the relevant ministers,” Trudeau informed journalists on Wednesday.



He was referring to the findings of the Commission of Inquiry on War Criminals, led by Justice Jules Deschenes. Established in 1985, this panel's mandate was to investigate the presence of war criminals seeking asylum in Canada, and it made its findings public the subsequent year.



According to the Simon Wiesenthal Center, Ottawa had admitted over 2,000 former members of the 14th Waffen SS Division Galicia, predominantly composed of Ukrainian volunteers, after World War II. These Nazi soldiers disguised themselves as refugees and anti-Soviet freedom fighters to gain entry, and declassified archives indicate that British authorities facilitated their escape from Europe.

