France said it would begin withdrawing its military troops from
Niger within a week, Azernews reports.
According to foreign sources, the French military stationed in
Niger will leave Niger within a week. The General Staff of the
French Armed Forces reported this.
“We are going to withdraw troops within a week, everything will
be organized in conditions of security and coordination with
Niger,” said the General Staff of the French Armed Forces.
Nigeria's Minister of State for Internal Affairs, Public
Security and Territorial Administration, Mohamed Tumba, the
Minister of State for Internal Affairs, Public Security and
Territorial Administration appointed by the rioters on Wednesday,
said that France had no intention of withdrawing troops from Niger.
He assured that Paris“supports terrorism in Niger” and does not
allow the country to independently manage its resources.
France, which was withdrawing troops from Nigeria, has now moved
to another region. At the moment, the country is using Armenia to
spread the policy of crusades in the South Caucasus. But it seems
France has forgotten about Azerbaijan, which recently destroyed all
Armenian terrorist operations. Fortunately, France, without having
time to realize its“cherished dream,” will remain at the ends of
the earth with its“terrorism.”
