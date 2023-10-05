(MENAFN- AzerNews)



France said it would begin withdrawing its military troops from Niger within a week, Azernews reports.

According to foreign sources, the French military stationed in Niger will leave Niger within a week. The General Staff of the French Armed Forces reported this.

“We are going to withdraw troops within a week, everything will be organized in conditions of security and coordination with Niger,” said the General Staff of the French Armed Forces.

Nigeria's Minister of State for Internal Affairs, Public Security and Territorial Administration, Mohamed Tumba, the Minister of State for Internal Affairs, Public Security and Territorial Administration appointed by the rioters on Wednesday, said that France had no intention of withdrawing troops from Niger. He assured that Paris“supports terrorism in Niger” and does not allow the country to independently manage its resources.

France, which was withdrawing troops from Nigeria, has now moved to another region. At the moment, the country is using Armenia to spread the policy of crusades in the South Caucasus. But it seems France has forgotten about Azerbaijan, which recently destroyed all Armenian terrorist operations. Fortunately, France, without having time to realize its“cherished dream,” will remain at the ends of the earth with its“terrorism.”