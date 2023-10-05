Protestors ask Berlin to halt weapons exports to Ukraine

(MENAFN) Antagonism teams from the both ends of the political range conducted protests all over Germany as the nation marked Unity Day on Tuesday. Several rallies made remarks on the administration strategies, together with weapons exports to Ukraine.



Nearly 4,600 individuals joined in an happening in Berlin, which was held by the right-wing Alternative for Germany group. The demonstration was concluded with a rally at the Lustgarten park in the capital heart as it also happened without an accident, except for some spoken conflicts, based on the regional media.



Demonstrators were holding signs advising responsibility for administration representatives, together with Chancellor Olaf Scholtz as well as Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. German administration strategies were disapproved by the demonstrators together with ongoing weapons transfer to Ukraine as well as the treatment of the refugee influx. National press considered the happening as an assembly of “conspiracy theorists.”



