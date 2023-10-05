GCC Welcomes Saudi Arabia's Bid To Host World Cup 2034

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) welcomed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's bid to host the FIFA World Cup in 2034.

Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi affirmed that the bid for 2034 comes in line with Saudi Arabia's ambitious vision in hosting global sports events, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The bid underscores Saudi Arabia's significant and high capabilities in hosting such events, and indicates the prominent status the Kingdom enjoys on the map of hosting global events, Albudaiwi emphasized.