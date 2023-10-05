Jordan Congratulates Morocco On Hosting 2030 FIFA World Cup

Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra) -- Jordan has sincerely congratulated Morocco on being chosen to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, making it the second Arab country to do so.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Thursday expressed complete confidence in Morocco's ability to successfully organize this tournament and wished them all the best with this global sporting event.

