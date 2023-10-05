National Basketball Team To Compete For Historic Gold Medal In Asian Games

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra) -- The Jordanian national basketball team is gearing up for a momentous showdown as they prepare to face off against the Philippines in the final match of the ongoing Asian Games tournament in China.Scheduled for Friday, at 3:00 PM, this championship match holds the promise of history in the making for the Jordanian team, as they strive to clinch the gold medal. If successful, it would mark an unprecedented achievement for Jordanian basketball.What makes this endeavor even more remarkable is that the basketball team is on the cusp of becoming the first-ever Jordanian team in a team sport to secure a medal in the illustrious history of the Asian Games.