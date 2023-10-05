Jordan Partakes In Iheritage Committee Meeting

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra) -- Jordan participated on Thursday in a meeting of the ICT Mediterranean platform for UNESCO cultural heritage (iHERITAGE) project steering committee.Jordan is represented at the meeting by the Jordan Society for Scientific Research (JSSR) and the Department of Antiquities in partnership with the European Union (EU).IHERITAGE's goal is to use digital technology to promote tourist and archaeological sites in six countries and attract visitors from around the world. The project also supports young people by providing job opportunities and encourages collaboration between universities and emerging businesses.At the meeting, the accomplishments of Jordan in the project were showcased. The most noteworthy among them were the successful organization of three exhibitions in the months of August and September. Workshops were also held, during which the official website for the city of Petra and other heritage sites was launched.President of JSSR Reda Khawaldeh told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the project management team utilized the latest ICT techniques to elevate the interpretation of UNESCO's cultural heritage in the Mediterranean region. This was achieved through the involvement of youth in the project, which led to the creation of small and medium-sized companies, and improved accessibility to cultural heritage sites through international tourism marketing efforts.