Kuwait Reaffirms Frim Support To Palestinian Issue

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait reiterated on Thursday its unwavering support to the Palestinian people to achieve their legitimate rights.

This came during Kuwait's speech, delivered by its permanent representative to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva, Ambassador Nasser Al-Hain, to the Human Rights Council, which discussed the situation in Palestine and other Arab territories occupied by Israel.

Al-Hain said, "While the world celebrates the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, 75 years have passed since the Nakba of the Palestinian people."

He added, "Kuwait condemns in the strongest terms the repetitive violations targeting the Palestinian people by the Israeli occupying forces."

Al-Hain urged the international community to take responsibilities to end these violations, holding those responsible accountable, and find a solution to end Palestinian issue. (end)

