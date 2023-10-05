UK government aims to eliminate smoking by 2040

(MENAFN) The British government, under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's announcement on Wednesday, has unveiled plans to achieve a tobacco-free young generation as soon as 2040 and ultimately eradicate smoking across the entire country. This proposal entails making it unlawful to sell tobacco products to individuals born on or after January 1, 2009, with the objective of establishing the initial "smoke-free generation."



“Without a significant change, thousands of children will start smoking in the coming years and have their lives cut short as a result,” Sunak made this statement during his address at the Conservative conference in Manchester on Wednesday.



“I want to build a better and brighter future for our children, so that’s why I want to stamp out smoking for good,” The Prime Minister remarked, further noting that the suggested actions would “mean our kids will never be able to buy a cigarette.”



Smoking is described as the "most significant preventable cause of death" in the United Kingdom, contributing to approximately 25 percent of cancer-related fatalities and resulting in 64,000 annual deaths in England, as reported by the government. The government has asserted that the proposed initiative has the potential to preserve the lives of "tens of thousands," reduce healthcare expenditures, and stimulate the economy, potentially generating up to £85 billion (USD103 billion) by 2075.

