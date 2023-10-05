Delmonte Assisted Living Acquires Balance Assisted Living In Lodi, California

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

STOCKTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Delmonte Assisted Living , a leading provider of exceptional senior care services, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Balance Assisted Living, a well-established senior living facility located in the scenic Lodi area of California. This strategic move strengthens Delmonte Assisted Living's commitment to providing compassionate, high-quality care and enriching the lives of seniors in the region.The acquisition of Balance Assisted Living marks a significant milestone in Delmonte Assisted Living's growth and expansion strategy. With its stellar reputation for exceptional care and a dedicated staff, Balance Assisted Living was an ideal addition to the Delmonte family. This acquisition aligns with Delmonte's vision to provide comprehensive ALWP support and personalized services to seniors in a warm and comfortable environment."We are thrilled to welcome Balance Assisted Living into the Delmonte Assisted Living family," said [Sunny Saini, CEO], spokesperson for Delmonte Assisted Living. "The acquisition of this outstanding facility allows us to extend our commitment to delivering exceptional care, enriching experiences, and fostering meaningful connections for seniors in the Lodi, California area."Delmonte Assisted Living brings a wealth of expertise and resources to enhance the already exceptional care provided at Balance Assisted Living. Residents will continue to benefit from highly trained staff members who prioritize individualized care plans, promoting independence and maintaining a high quality of life for every resident. Delmonte Assisted Living's robust programming, engaging activities, and culinary excellence will further enrich the daily experiences for seniors, fostering a sense of community and wellbeing.As part of Delmonte Assisted Living, Balance Assisted Living will have access to the latest advancements in senior care, innovative technology, and comprehensive wellness programs. These additional resources will allow the facility to continue exceeding expectations in delivering unparalleled care and services to its residents.Delmonte Assisted Living is committed to a smooth transition for ALWP programs and ensuring that the existing staff members at Balance Assisted Living feel valued and supported. The company will prioritize maintaining the exceptional standard of care that Balance Assisted Living has been providing while introducing new opportunities for growth and development.With the acquisition of Balance Assisted Living, Delmonte Assisted Living expands its footprint in the Lodi, California area, offering more seniors and their families the opportunity to experience the unparalleled care and support for which Delmonte is renowned.For more information about Delmonte Assisted Living and its range of senior care services, please visit [delmonteassistedliving] or contact [(800) 877-0399].About Delmonte Assisted Living:Delmonte Assisted Living is a leading provider of exceptional senior care services, dedicated to enriching the lives of seniors and promoting their independence. With a commitment to compassion, personalized care, and a vibrant community, Delmonte Assisted Living delivers outstanding experiences to seniors across the nation.

