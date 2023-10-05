At Night And In Morning, Russians Shell Border Of Sumy Region Five Times

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night and in the morning on Thursday, October 5, the Russian army fired five times at the border of the Sumy region.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"16 explosions were recorded. The Putyvl (six explosions), Esman (two explosions), Shalyhyne (five explosions), and Seredyna-Buda (three explosions) communities were shelled," the statement reads.

As reported, Russian troops fired five times on the border of the Sumy region on October 4.