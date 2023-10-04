Northwestern Qatar, The Peninsula Discuss Collaboration On Internships

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Dr. Khalid Mubarak Al-Shafi, Editor-in-Chief of The Peninsula received Dr. Marwan M Kraidy, Dean and CEO of Northwestern University in Qatar, at The Peninsula office yesterday.

During the meeting, Dr. Kraidy and the Editor-in-Chief discussed ways and areas of cooperation between the university and the newspaper in line with the courses and disciplines offered by the college.

The areas of collaboration that were discussed between the two parties included the media coverage the daily provides as well as opportunities for internship and training for students in The Peninsula.

The daily receives students from different universities during the summer vacations and throughout the academic year for internships to help students enhance their reporting, editing skills and working in other sections of the newspaper with staff support.

Dr. Kraidy praised The Peninsula's role in promoting journalism in Qatar with the pace it has created for journalism students and journalists.

The Dean and CEO of Northwestern University in Qatar was also briefed about the evolution of the newspaper over the past two decades since its establishment in 1996, its mission and vision, in addition to the features of the newspaper's website.

Both sides agreed during the meeting to push towards materialising the ideas they discussed, including collaborative training in the form of an agreement between the university and The Peninsula.

The Editor-in-Chief stressed the importance of such collaboration as the multicultural campus of Northwestern University in Qatar is playing a key role in promoting media and journalism in Qatar by injecting fresh blood into the profession to keep pace with the rapidly evolving world.