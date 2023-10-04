Azerbaijani Mugham Singers Shine In Poland

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani mugham singers have successfully performed at the 61st Music Festival in the city of Bydgoszcz, Poland.

Mugham singers Nisbat Sadrayeva and Hussein Malikov, accompanied by talented musicians Rovshan Gurbanov (tar), Togrul Asadullayev (kamancha), Rafael Askarov (balaban) and Vusal Bayramov (naghara) could create an exciting atmosphere at the concert, Azernews reports.

The concert program, which featured mugham music, works by Azerbaijani composers and folk songs, was greeted with great interest by Polish listeners.

The musical group took part in the festival with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Poland.

Note that Azerbaijani mugham is a unique music style that makes you reverently tremble with delight.

Being one of the ancient musical genres of the ancient East, mugham has always attracted the attention of music experts and music lovers from around the world.

There are seven main mugham modes: Rast, Shur, Segah ( especially common), Shushtar, Bayaty-Shiraz, Chahargah, Humayun and three collateral kinds - shahnaz, sarendj, chargah in some other form.

In 2003, UNESCO proclaimed Azerbaijani Mugham a "Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity". It was added to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2008.