Azerbaijani Mugham Singers Shine In Poland

Azerbaijani mugham singers have successfully performed at the
61st Music Festival in the city of Bydgoszcz, Poland.
Mugham singers Nisbat Sadrayeva and Hussein Malikov, accompanied
by talented musicians Rovshan Gurbanov (tar), Togrul Asadullayev
(kamancha), Rafael Askarov (balaban) and Vusal Bayramov (naghara)
could create an exciting atmosphere at the concert, Azernews reports.
The concert program, which featured mugham music, works by
Azerbaijani composers and folk songs, was greeted with great
interest by Polish listeners.
The musical group took part in the festival with the support of
the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijani Embassy in
Poland.
Note that Azerbaijani mugham is a unique music style that makes
you reverently tremble with delight.
Being one of the ancient musical genres of the ancient East,
mugham has always attracted the attention of music experts and
music lovers from around the world.
There are seven main mugham modes: Rast, Shur, Segah (
especially common), Shushtar, Bayaty-Shiraz, Chahargah, Humayun and
three collateral kinds - shahnaz, sarendj, chargah in some other
form.
In 2003, UNESCO proclaimed Azerbaijani Mugham a "Masterpiece of
the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity". It was added to the
UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2008.
