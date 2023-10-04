(MENAFN- Baystreet) Hong Kong Leads Asia Lower

















Hong Kong stocks led Asia-Pacific markets lower on Tuesday, in their return from a National Day holiday on Monday.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 tumbled 711.06 points, or 2.3%, to 30,526.85.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng fell 135.38 points, or 0.8%, to 17,195.84.

Shares of Hong Kong-listed property stocks were in the red. Country Garden Holdings plunged 7.2%, while Longfor Group Holdings lost 4.8%. New World Development shed 6.7%, and Henderson Land Development traded 6.2% lower.

Australian markets were down as after the central bank held rates at 4.10%, as expected by a Reuters poll.

CHINA

Markets in Shanghai and Seoul were shuttered for holiday.

In other markets

In Taiwan, the Taiex index slumped 180.96 points, or 1.1%, to 16,273.38.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index subtracted 44.96 points, or 1.4%, to 3,147.39.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 dropped 0.66 points to 11,235.05.

In Australia, the ASX 200 subtracted 53.17 points, or 0.8%, to 6,890.25.





















