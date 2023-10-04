(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Hong Kong Leads Asia Lower
Hong Kong stocks led Asia-Pacific markets lower on Tuesday, in their return from a National Day holiday on Monday.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 tumbled 711.06 points, or 2.3%, to 30,526.85.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng fell 135.38 points, or 0.8%, to 17,195.84.
Shares of Hong Kong-listed property stocks were in the red. Country Garden Holdings plunged 7.2%, while Longfor Group Holdings lost 4.8%. New World Development shed 6.7%, and Henderson Land Development traded 6.2% lower.
Australian markets were down as after the central bank held rates at 4.10%, as expected by a Reuters poll.
CHINA
Markets in Shanghai and Seoul were shuttered for holiday.
In other markets
In Taiwan, the Taiex index slumped 180.96 points, or 1.1%, to 16,273.38.
In Singapore, the Straits Times Index subtracted 44.96 points, or 1.4%, to 3,147.39.
In New Zealand, the NZX 50 dropped 0.66 points to 11,235.05.
In Australia, the ASX 200 subtracted 53.17 points, or 0.8%, to 6,890.25.
MENAFN04102023000212011056ID1107187341
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.