Russian Officers Evacuate Their Families From Tokmak - Fedorov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian officers are evacuating their families from the temporarily seized Tokmak in the Zaporizhzhia region, taking out educational institutions.

This was reported by Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.



He noted that the occupants in the Melitopol area are preparing for a 'hot' fall.

"It's already 'hot' in Tokmak. A few weeks ago, the occupants began to evacuate the 'authorities'. A few days ago, Russian soldiers began to intensively evacuate their families. Now they have moved on to 'educational' institutions: schools, colleges, and technical schools are being taken away," said Fedorov.

According to the official, last night the invaders announced that 'administrative institutions', as well as the market and shops, would not work today.

"Whatever we are preparing for, the enemy is definitely not happy," the mayor added.

As reported, the invaders began to change leaders more often in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.