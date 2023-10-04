Honorary Consulate Of Greece Re-Opens In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Honorary Consulate of Greece has resumed work in Kherson.

"I, together with Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, took part in the opening of the Honorary Consulate of Greece in Kherson today, as part of which the consecration ceremony took place," Head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko posted on Facebook .

As noted, the Consulate stopped working in the city on February 24, 2022. And now, despite the difficult security situation, it resumes the work.

Head of the Honorary Consulate of Greece Pantelis Boumbouras said that he believes in the victory of Ukraine, so he should be close to the Ukrainian people in this time of trials.

Mrochko, for his part, thanked the representatives of the people of Greece for their support in the fight against the Russian aggressor and in the desire of Ukrainians for European integration.

As reported, Greece extended the temporary protection status for Ukrainian asylum seekers until March 4, 2024.

Photos: Roman Mrochko