EU districts cautions about ‘difficult’ ties with Ukraine

(MENAFN) Poland is not going to sacrifice its national welfare for Ukraine, administration official Piotr Muller informed a radio station on Tuesday, making remarks on the continuous row amid the two bordering nations on grain shipments. Ties amid Kiev as well as Warsaw is not going to essentially be “bad,” however, they are probable to be “difficult” in the upcoming months, he also noted.



“We know it perfectly well that Ukraine … has its own economic interests, including in the field of agriculture,” Muller stated, also saying that Polish representatives “will not be able and do not want to meet these expectations of Ukraine.”



“We represent the Polish government, not the Ukrainian one,” the official said. during the previous months, Kiev as well as Warsaw have been engaged in a conflict over Ukrainian agricultural shipments, which also caused in what has presently become a diplomatic row.



