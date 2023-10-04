New Licensing Procedure For Electricians, Plumbers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) has introduced a testing and licensing procedure specifically designed for individual workers (electricians and plumbers), enabling them to operate their businesses in a legal and approved manner.

Kahramaa will publish a comprehensive list of all accredited contractors and individuals on the Corporation's official website to enhance accessibility for all members of Qatari society.

As part of the implementation process, Kahramaa stresses that licences granted to individual electricians and plumbers will be limited to maintenance work exclusively. It is important to note that these licences do not cover electrical connection work or water installations.

Kahramaa has announced the commencement date for Ministerial Resolution No. (2) of 2022, issued by Minister of State for Energy Affairs.

This resolution reestablishes the rules regulating the work of electrical connections and water installations and the conditions for granting and renewing licences to practice these endeavours. The resolution will come into effect today.

In an effort to ensure the seamless implementation of this decision, Kahramaa has undertaken various measures to streamline the licence application process.

These measures include developing theoretical and practical examinations for contractors. These initiatives exemplify Kahramaa's strategic vision of remaining vigilant to regulatory and legal changes, and proactively responding to them with utmost efficiency.

Aligned with this resolution, Kahramaa emphasised the mandate for all customers and property owners to exclusively engage with contractors or individual technicians who have been approved and accredited by the Corporation for their electrical connections and water installations.

This is to ensure that customers receive a higher level of reliability and quality service in line with Kahramaa's standards.

In addition, this resolution has granted all customers and property owners the ability to verify the licensing status of professionals and workers involved in electrical and water installation services, including contractors and their technical staff, as well as individual electricians and plumbers.

This verification process can be conveniently conducted by scanning the QR code present on the licence card issued by Kahramaa. This effective measure instils a deep sense of trust and transparency, ensuring that customers' needs are met with the utmost expertise and reliability.

The resolution outlines a range of legal and professional obligations for contractors, as well as obligations for property owners. Contractors are required to fulfil various requirements, including providing accurate data and documents during the licence application process, and adhering to the approved security, safety, electrical, and water installation regulations established by Kahramaa.

On the other hand, property owners are obliged to engage a licensed contractor accredited by Kahramaa. They are also expected to provide accurate data, information, and documents to ensure smooth service delivery. Additionally, property owners must have the designated engineer or foreman present during any technical discussions with Kahramaa representatives. These obligations ensure compliance, efficiency, and effective communication between all involved parties.

President of Kahramaa Eng Essa bin Hilal Al Kuwari has underscored the importance of this pivotal decision, which wields comprehensive control over the progress of all sorts of endeavours within the energy and water sectors across Qatar.

Al Kuwari said,“Our departments are dedicating significant efforts towards designing technical training programmes for our personnel and authorised external workforce. These endeavours are carried out in close collaboration with the Ministry. On a relevant note, the Corporation has clarified its preparedness to collaborate with fellow contractors and individuals, providing assistance and addressing inquiries or concerns pertaining to the aforementioned resolution. This encompasses various areas such as the licensing process, certification, requirements, and the privileges afforded to those who successfully pass the mandatory tests and obtain the licence.