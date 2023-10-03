Dell Technologies Forum To Showcase Solutions That Optimize Organizations' Readiness For Digital Future

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Set to bring together business leaders and industry experts in the fields of AI, multi-cloud, data centers, and cybersecurity, the Dell Technologies Forum will take place on the 2nd of October 2023 in Cairo, Egypt. As digital transformation takes center stage for businesses and the government in Egypt, Dell reaffirms its commitment to providing integrated solutions to help its customers modernize their IT infrastructure and drive their business continuity and growth.

The forum will feature a wide range of workshops, sessions, moderated panels, and sidetracks, all tailored to assist organizations on their unique digital transformation journeys. Through engaging breakout sessions and interactive experiences, attendees will have the opportunity to learn more and delve into the latest AI applications and solutions, multi-cloud-as-a-service as-a-service, modernized and secure technologies, AI-driven decision-making, and discover the latest cybersecurity products and solutions.

Tarek Heiba, General Manager, Egypt and Libya at Dell Technologies said:“Through innovation and collaboration, Dell has played a pivotal role in empowering Egypt's digital transformation. We believe that technology has the power to unlock endless possibilities and create a better future for all. The Dell Technologies Forum presents opportunities that will strengthen our position as trusted advisors to our customers and partners and help businesses in Egypt chart a clear roadmap for a promising future.”

Among the speakers at the opening session are Mohamed Amin, Senior Vice President of CEEMETA, Tarek Heiba, General Manager for Egypt and Libya, and other specialists from various sectors including healthcare, government, financial services, and education.