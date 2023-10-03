World Animal Day: 7 Interesting Facts About Cats

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Few pets captivate us as cats do. Their mystique, independence, and endearing qualities make them cherished companions worldwide. Discover 7 interesting facts about them.

Cats have 100 different vocal sounds! They communicate to humans through their purrs, body language and voices.

Cats spend a significant amount of time grooming themselves. They like staying clean and hygienic.

Cats have a high number of rod cells in their retina, which helps them to see much better and clearer in the night time than humans.

The frequency of a cat's purring is said to have theraputic properties for humans. It can help in reducing stress and facilitate healing of bones.

Cats can jump upto 6 times higher than their body length. They have remarkable agility due to their flexible spines.

Cats are also known to sleep at least 12-16 hours a day on average. They love their sleep!

Cat whiskers are indicators of their moods as well as help them navigating in dark and through tight spaces.