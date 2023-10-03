World Animal Day: 7 Interesting Facts About Cats

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Few pets captivate us as cats do. Their mystique, independence, and endearing qualities make them cherished companions worldwide. Discover 7 interesting facts about them.
Few pets captivate us as cats do. Their mystique, independence, and endearing qualities make them cherished companions worldwide. Discover 7 interesting facts about them.
Cats have 100 different vocal sounds! They communicate to humans through their purrs, body language and voices.
Cats spend a significant amount of time grooming themselves. They like staying clean and hygienic.
Cats have a high number of rod cells in their retina, which helps them to see much better and clearer in the night time than humans.
The frequency of a cat's purring is said to have theraputic properties for humans. It can help in reducing stress and facilitate healing of bones.
Cats can jump upto 6 times higher than their body length. They have remarkable agility due to their flexible spines.
Cats are also known to sleep at least 12-16 hours a day on average. They love their sleep!
Cat whiskers are indicators of their moods as well as help them navigating in dark and through tight spaces.
MENAFN03102023007385015968ID1107183820
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.