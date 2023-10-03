(MENAFN- KNN India) Global Startup Summit To Be Held In Hyderabad On Oct 7

Hyderabad, Oct 3 (KNN) The Global Startup Summit is all set to take place at Avasa in Hyderabad on October 7, 2023.

The summit will serve as a platform to support the Indian startup ecosystem and a project to close the funding gap for entrepreneurs and provide high-quality industry insights and future ideas.







During the course of the event, eight hours of in-depth information sharing will be held by professionals.

In addition to that, the directors, CEOs, and founders of several organisations will offer their opinions on current and upcoming business initiatives at the summit.

The startup summit will also feature a panel discussion on current technological developments and international business trends, a live start-up battle, a fireside chat, a startup battle, and a creator's workshop will also be held.

The event is being organised by the International D2C Conclave 2023.

(KNN Bureau)