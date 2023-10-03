Soap Free Procyon® Spot & Stain Remover Recertified By Green Seal®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Soap Free Procyon

Soap Free Procyon Spot & Stain Remover

Green Seal® Certification

Plus Manufacturing, Inc. announces that its Soap Free Procyon® Spot & Stain Remover has once again been awarded the esteemed Green Seal® Certification.

- Jonathan Pearlstein, vice president at Plus Manufacturing

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Plus Manufacturing, Inc., the pioneering force behind the acclaimed Soap Free Procyon brand, is proud to announce that its Soap Free Procyon® Spot & Stain Remover has once again been awarded the esteemed Green Seal® Certification. This recognition highlights the company's unwavering commitment to producing environmentally friendly and high-quality cleaning products.

The Green Seal Certification stands as a testament to the product's compliance with the rigorous standards outlined in "GS-37 Edition 7.8 Cleaning Products for Industrial and Institutional Use." This means that consumers can trust that the Soap Free Procyon Spot & Stain Remover not only cleans effectively but does so with a reduced impact on the environment and human health.

"We could not be more excited to have our Spot & Stain Remover recognized again by Green Seal®," said Jonathan Pearlstein, vice president at Plus Manufacturing. "Their certification shows our customers that we are fully committed to making products that are sustainable and perform well."

Originally certified by Green Seal® in 2008, this renewal showcases Plus Manufacturing, Inc.'s dedication to sustainability and its long history as an environmental leader in the cleaning industry. By carrying the Green Seal Certification Mark, Soap Free Procyon's Spot & Stain Remover continues to set the standard for eco-friendly cleaning products.

"As people become more aware of how their purchases impact the environment, certifications like Green Seal are extremely important," added Pearlstein. "We are honored to provide a certified product that surpasses the highest standards."

In addition to its Green Seal certification, Soap Free Procyon® Spot & Stain Remover contains no hazardous chemicals that are harmful to health or the environment. The product is free of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), known as forever chemicals due to their persistence in the environment. Soap Free Procyon also contains no volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which can lower indoor air quality and pose health risks over time.

"We are dedicated to pursuing third-party certifications and strict internal standards that remove concerning chemicals from our formulas," continued Pearlstein. "Consumers can trust Soap Free Procyon® to deliver superior cleaning without the toxic tradeoffs found in some traditional cleaners."

For more information on Soap Free Procyon's® range of products or their Green Seal Certification, please visit .

About Plus Manufacturing, Inc.

Located in Spokane, Washington, Plus Manufacturing, Inc. has been a frontrunner in the production of environmentally safe cleaning products for four decades under the trusted brand name, Soap Free Procyon. They are devoted to enhancing public health and the well-being of the planet through their sustainable, high-quality cleaning solutions.

About Green Seal®

Green Seal® is a global nonprofit organization with a mission to transform the economy for a healthier, greener world. Since 1989, Green Seal has applied rigorous standards for health, environmental sustainability, and product performance to its certification programs to empower better purchasing decisions. Green Seal has certified thousands of products, services, and spaces from hundreds of leading companies and is specified by countless schools, government agencies, businesses, and institutions. Today, the Green Seal certification mark is a universal symbol that a product or service meets a high benchmark of health and environmental leadership.

Jonathan Pearlstein

Soap Free Procyon

+18002257166 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Soap Free Procyon is a safe, effective, eco-friendly alternative to traditional cleaning products