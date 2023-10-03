(MENAFN- Baystreet) McCormick Down Following Earnings Report

McCormick (NYSE:MKC) shares of the spice maker slipped Tuesday. McCormick reported earnings of 65 cents per share, excluding items, for the recent quarter on revenues of $1.68 billion. That came in roughly in line with the EPS of 65 cents and $1.7 billion in revenue expected by analysts polled by StreetAccount.

Sales increased 6% in the third quarter from the year-ago period. In constant currency, sales also grew 6%. Both comparisons include a 1% unfavorable impact attributable to a slower economic recovery in China .

Operating income was $245 million in the third quarter compared to $235 million in the year-ago period. Adjusted operating income was $251 million, a 5% increase from $239 million in the year-ago period.

CEO Brendan M. Foley , President and CEO, stated, "We drove another quarter of strong performance, reflecting sustained demand and effective execution of our growth strategies across our Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments, reinforcing the confidence that we have in our competitive advantages and differentiation.

“Our results reflect strong underlying business trends that were in line with our expectations across our business, notwithstanding our Consumer segment in APAC, where the pace of China's economic recovery has been slower than anticipated. We remain confident in our ability to deliver on our outlook and in the sustained trajectory of our business.”

MKC shares fell $6.17, or 8.3%, to $68.55.

