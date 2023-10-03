Biden declares not much time to assist Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a decisive call to action, United States President Joe Biden has urgently called upon Congress to promptly approve a dedicated aid package for Ukraine. This urgent plea follows the omission of funding for Kiev from a stopgap bill, crucial in averting a potential government shutdown.



Speaking from the White House on Sunday, President Biden underscored the imperative for immediate attention, urging Congress to set aside political maneuvering and swiftly move forward on this critical matter.



Having recently signed the eleventh-hour package, Biden expressed his anticipation that Republican House Speaker Keven McCarthy would uphold his commitment to facilitate the passage and provide the essential support needed to aid Ukraine. The gravity of the situation was palpable in Biden's statement, "We have time, not much time, and there's an overwhelming sense of urgency... Stop playing games, get this done."



President Biden sought to offer reassurance to American allies, the American populace, and the people of Ukraine, asserting that the United States stands steadfast in its support. He emphatically stated, "I want to assure our American allies and the American people and the people of Ukraine that you can count on our support. We will not walk away."



Biden's impassioned plea reflects the urgency and gravity of the situation unfolding in Ukraine.



The exclusion of crucial aid from the stopgap bill has intensified the need for swift and focused action. Biden's commitment to standing by Ukraine during this critical time underscores the unwavering support of the United States for its allies in the region. This rallying call serves as a stark reminder of the pressing need to address the challenges faced by Ukraine with immediate and concerted efforts.



MENAFN03102023000045015687ID1107180228