Kocharyan Is Terrible National-Fascist! How Could You Say That?! - Gagik Ohanjanyan On Baku Network (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3.
The Baku Network
expert platform aired an interview with Gagik Ohanjanyan, a
candidate for technical sciences, writer, and professor of the
Russian Academy of Natural Sciences, Trend reports.
In particular, he touched upon the topic of the so-called
incompatibility of the Azerbaijani and Armenian peoples, an idea
promoted by former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan.
"Robert Kocharyan is a terrible national fascist. How can you
talk like this about people with whom yesterday there were still
brotherly relations? We are doomed to start talking, maybe
apologizing or discussing. Without realizing it, we have slipped
into the Middle Ages, when we started destroying towns, villages,
and monuments. As for what Robert Kocharyan said about the
incompatibility of Armenians and Azerbaijanis, I still can't
understand what kind of sick person you have to be to say such a
thing when you live there. I lived in Karabakh for 17 years and
communicated with people. How can one be zombified by this false
patriotism? It is stupidity. But after Kocharyan became president,
everyone saw that he was a fool who could be used," Ohanjanyan
said.
Trend presents full video-interview:
MENAFN03102023000187011040ID1107179498
