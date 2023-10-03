Hotel Association Launches Job Training Program

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra) -- The Jordan Hotel Association (JHA) and the Employment in Jordan 2030 Project joined forces to offer a training program to create employment opportunities within the tourism industry.The project's second phase, funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and carried out by the German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ), targets 100 male and female job seekers in the hospitality sector.The free six-week training program for 160 hours in hotel management and food and beverage service will be available in Amman centers and covers transportation costs. Employment opportunities will be available immediately following the completion of the training period, the JHA told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Tuesday.Applicants for the program must be Jordanian nationals between the ages of 18-30 with national ID number and are not currently employed or subscribed to social security, it added.