Dhaka Regency Celebrates Country's Local Culinary Heritage

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort is bringing Bangladesh into the culinary limelight for local and overseas guests alike from October 5, 2023 to October 30, 2023.

'The Local Culinary Heritage of Bangladesh 2023' food festival will showcase authentic local delicacies from all divisions of the nation.

The event will be inaugurated on October 5, 2023 through a cake cutting ceremony to be attended by Kabir Reza, Managing Director and Shahid Hamid, Executive Director of Dhaka Regency, among others.

In a release, mentioning the core objective of the initiative, Kabir Reza, Managing Director of Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort, at the press conference, said,“As the most popular Bangladeshi hotel brand, Dhaka Regency is always inspired to promote and introduce Bangladeshi local and traditional cuisine using authentic spices to the guests of both local and foreigners.”

On October 3, the hotel organised a press conference to brief the media about the upcoming food festival attended by the Executive Director and other high officials of Dhaka Regency.

At the press conference, ATM Ahmed Hossain, Food and Beverage Director, Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort, said,“With this festival, we are bringing delicacies from all across Bangladesh, delving deeper into the inner food culture of each division of the country. We will be preparing the items with only locally sourced ingredients to ensure our foreign and urban guests enjoy the most authentic gastronomic experience.”

Guests will enjoy the authentic local foods like biryani cooked inside bamboo stalks, choijhal gosht, shatkora chicken, koi paturi as well as vegetarian items such as dal with drumstick shoots, bamboo shoot curry, laukhatta, shabji labra and many more at the festival

For desserts, the hotel is introducing unique and lesser-known dishes focusing especially on traditional cakes.

Each day will be focused on a different theme that features the authentic delicacies of a particular division.

Complemented with instrumental music, the buffet dinner will be served every day from October 5 to October 30, 2023 at the hotel's signature dining outlet Grandiose Restaurant at BDT 4999 net per person.

Select cardholders, fans of Dhaka Regency and Dhaka Regency Premier Club members will enjoy BOGO free offer too.

