Russians Drop Guided Bombs On Two Villages In Luhansk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders struck at Nevske and Novolyubivka in the Luhansk region, dropping guided aerial bombs.
Artem Lysohor, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, posted this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
"Russians hit Nevske and Novolyubivka with KAB-500 bombs. Four times - on Novolyubivka, twice more - on Nevske. The occupants hit near the school they had destroyed earlier. Another 30 explosions were heard in the area around these settlements," said the head of the Luhansk region.
Read also:
UN confirms 9,701 civilians killed in Ukraine since start of full-scale war
Information on the destruction is currently being clarified, Lysohor added.
He also noted that Makiivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka suffered from enemy artillery and mortar shelling.
As reported, in September, Russia fired 246 missiles, 746 drones and more than 1,100 KABs at Ukraine.
MENAFN03102023000193011044ID1107178755
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.