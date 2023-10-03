Russians Drop Guided Bombs On Two Villages In Luhansk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders struck at Nevske and Novolyubivka in the Luhansk region, dropping guided aerial bombs.

Artem Lysohor, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, posted this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"Russians hit Nevske and Novolyubivka with KAB-500 bombs. Four times - on Novolyubivka, twice more - on Nevske. The occupants hit near the school they had destroyed earlier. Another 30 explosions were heard in the area around these settlements," said the head of the Luhansk region.

UN confirms 9,701 civilians killed in Ukraine since start of full-scale war

Information on the destruction is currently being clarified, Lysohor added.

He also noted that Makiivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka suffered from enemy artillery and mortar shelling.

As reported, in September, Russia fired 246 missiles, 746 drones and more than 1,100 KABs at Ukraine.