General Staff Observes Significant Decrease In Number Of Mobilized From Russia For War In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Currently, there is a significant decrease in the number of mobilized soldiers from different settlements in Russia to the war in Ukraine.

This was announced by Pavlo Kovalchuk, spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the 'United News' telethon, Ukrinform reported.

"Due to the constant increase in losses among the personnel of the Russian occupation forces in the war against Ukraine, there is a significant decrease in the number of mobilized servicemen from various Russian settlements," Kovalchuk said.

According to him, for example, several times a month, 20-30 people were sent from Izhevsk in September to man up units deployed in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. For comparison, previously the number of such mobilized people ranged from 100 to 120.

As reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are continuing their offensive in the Melitopol and Bakhmut directions.