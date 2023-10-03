QIC Bags Three Prestigious Accolades At 'The Global Brands Awards 2023'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Insurance Company (QIC), the leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region, received three prestigious accolades at Global Brands Magazine Awards 2023,“Best Insurance Website in The Middle East”,“Best Digital Insurance Company in Qatar”, and“Best Insurance Website in Qatar”.

The awards reaffirm QIC's position as a leading digital insurer at local and regional levels, and the company's success in implementing an ambitious digital transformation strategy over the past few years with the aim of improving customer's experiences on digital portals while enabling innovative self service capabilities..

This year, QIC's customers' reliance on online channels to fulfill their insurance needs instantly, remotely and in just a few clicks reached record levels, owing to the introduction of a series of innovative market-first online solutions that best respond to the needs of customers in Qatar and beyond, namely on QIC's retail insurance portal qic that continuous to be the preferred one-stop shop for retail customers to get and manage their motor, travel, home, and boat insurances.

Commenting on the awards, Ahmed Al Jarboey (pictured), QIC's Chief Operating Officer - Qatar Operations, said,“We are pleased to receive three prestigious awards at this year's Global Brands Magazine Awards, a strong testament to our success in taking the online insurance experience to higher levels in Qatar and region-wide.

“Customer centricity and commitment to digital innovation is what makes QIC a benchmark in the industry, and we will continue working towards offering our customers the best products and the most convenient experiences to live the truly safe and worry-free life they deserve.”

Headquartered in the UK, the Global Brands Magazine is a leading brands magazine providing opinions and news related to brands and companies worldwide.

A fully autonomous publication, the magazine is an astute source of information and a reference for readers with up-to-date reports on key brands across the globe.

The Global Brands Magazine Awards is an international awards program that honors and recognizes brands that have performed extraordinarily in the field of finance, technology,

automobiles, education, hospitality, and lifestyle.

Qatar Insurance Company Q.S.P.C (QIC, QIC Group) is a publicly listed insurer with a consistent performance history of over 59 years and a global underwriting footprint. Founded in 1964, QIC was the first domestic insurance company in the State of Qatar.

Today, QIC is the market leader and the first digital insurance company in Qatar and a dominant insurer in the GCC and MENA regions.

QIC is one of the largest insurance companies in the MENA region in terms of written premium and total assets and is listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization in excess of QR7bn.