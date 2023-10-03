Vindaloo Softtech Is Participating In GITEX 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) For the GITEX 2023 conference happening in Dubai in October, Vindaloo Softtech, a leading business technology solutions provider, has confirmed participation. GITEX Global, renowned as one of the world's most influential technology events, brings together innovators, industry leaders, and visionaries from around the globe. The event is set to take place from October 16th to October 20th in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.



Vindaloo Softtech has been making its mark, bringing innovation and excellence in the software development domain. The company is planning to showcase some of the innovative solutions they have been working on. Visitors to the booth 35 in Hall 26 (H26-C35) can expect live demonstrations, interactive sessions with our experts, and in-depth discussions on how our solutions can empower businesses to thrive in the digital age.



Mr. Bhaskar Metikel, CEO of Vindaloo Softtech, expressed his enthusiasm about the event, saying,“GITEX is a remarkable platform for us to connect with industry peers and potential clients from around the world. We are excited to showcase our innovative technologies and solutions that reshape industries and drive business success. This event aligns perfectly with our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what technology can achieve.”



If you are visiting or are participating in GITEX Global, head down to H26-C35 booth to learn more about Vindaloo Softtech and its offerings. Their team of experts will be available to discuss any specific business needs and demonstrate how their solutions can drive success.



About GITEX

For over 40 years GITEX GLOBAL has provided tech professionals around the world to connect, share ideas and create real, meaningful connections. Since the show's inception in 1981, GITEX GLOBAL has grown substantially. The GITEX GLOBAL ecosystem consists of 10 co-located shows; within GITEX GLOBAL, there is



AI Everything

Global DevSlam

X-Verse

GITEX Impact

Future Urbanism

Electric Future Expo

Expand North Star

Future Blockchain Summit

Fintech Surge

Marketing Mania

Major brands participating in the event include Microsoft, Ericsson, MasterCard, Cisco, and Amazon.



About Vindaloo Softtech:

Vindaloo Softtech Pvt. Ltd. is a leading offshore outsourcing company with a core focus on VoIP technologies and custom app development. Our innovative solutions and customer-centric approach make Vindaloo Softtech a trusted partner for most of our clients. At Vindaloo Softtech, life is all about balancing the fun with work.



