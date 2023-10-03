(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Waterloo, Ontario Oct 2, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

Armodilo Display Solutions and SafeGuard Health Solutions Unveil the DUO: A Revolutionary Solution for Health and Safety

Armodilo Display Solutions, a leading provider of high-quality tablet kiosks and enclosures, has joined forces with SafeGuard Health Solutions, a pioneer in innovative health and safety solutions, to introduce the DUO-a groundbreaking product designed to address the pressing needs of welcoming and safeguarding guests and staff in various environments.

The DUO, a fusion of Armodilo's renowned Floor Freestanding tablet Kiosk and SafeGuard Health Solutions' XtraSafe Hands-Free Sanitizer Dispenser, is set to redefine how businesses and institutions prioritize safety and enhance brand image in an ever-evolving world.

Armodilo's Floor Freestanding Tablet Kiosk:

Armodilo's award-winning floor stand has long been recognized for its sleek and elegant design, offering the versatility to deploy a kiosk virtually anywhere. Constructed from premium materials like high-grade aluminum and ABS plastic, it not only ensures the security of your device but also enhances your brand presence. The fully enclosed tablet housing is shatter-resistant, providing maximum protection. Integrated cable routing keeps setups organized, while flexible landscape or portrait mode options and Wi-Fi signal transparency ensure reliable connectivity.

SafeGuard Health Solutions' XtraSafe Hands-Free Sanitizer Dispenser:

SafeGuard Health Solutions introduces an innovative and efficient solution for sanitizing in various work environments and communities. The XtraSafe dispenser boasts a sleek, ergonomic design built for durability and resistance. It's been rigorously tested, enduring over 3,000,000 cycles to ensure top-notch quality. With a hands-free design, activated by a simple foot pedal and an internal hose system, this dispenser eliminates the need for sensors, batteries, or push bars. It's self-contained and requires no electrical outlet. Despite its high capacity, the XtraSafe dispenser is space-efficient, taking up minimal floor space.

The DUO brings together these two cutting-edge solutions to create an ultimate health and safety package that suits various settings, including healthcare facilities, manufacturing plants, offices, retail spaces, and more. This product combination ensures the protection of your guests and staff and a seamless and branded experience.

Chris Willard, General Manager of Armodilo Display Solutions, expressed his excitement about the DUO's launch. He said, "We are proud to collaborate with SafeGuard Health Solutions to introduce the DUO-a product that exemplifies the future of health and safety solutions. Our mission is to empower businesses to provide a safe and welcoming environment for their guests and staff while maintaining a strong brand image."

With its cutting-edge features and the promise of enhanced safety, efficiency, and brand excellence, the DUO is set to become an indispensable tool for businesses and institutions worldwide.

For more information about the DUO and how it can transform your space, please visit Armodilo Display Solutions and SafeGuard Health Solutions.

About Armodilo Display Solutions:

Armodilo Display Solutions is a leading provider of high-quality tablet kiosks and enclosures used in various industries, including healthcare, retail, hospitality, and more. With a commitment to innovation and design excellence, Armodilo offers solutions that enhance brand presence while providing secure and functional tablet deployments.

About SafeGuard Health Solutions:

SafeGuard Health Solutions specializes in innovative health and safety solutions that empower organizations to create safer environments for their employees, customers, and guests. With a focus on efficiency and user-friendly designs, SafeGuard Health Solutions' products are engineered to meet the highest standards of quality and reliability.

Media Contact:

Chris Willard

General Manager, Armodilo Display Solutions

Email:

Phone: (800) 975-5946 ext 706

Gerhardt (Gery) M. Hendel, CET

Vice President, SafeGuard Health Solutions

Email:

Phone: (519)-502-0654