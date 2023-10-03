Top 10 Air Fryers For Making Healthy And Delicious Food

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 1. AGARO Regency Air Fryer

The Agaro Regency Air Fryer offers a massive 12-liter capacity with temperature control and interior lighting. The Agaro Regency Air Fryer has a temperature control system that adjusts the temperature according to cooking requirements. This air fryer has an internal LED light that makes cooking easier and prevents overcooking. The cooking time can be adjusted with the time control button. With this Chicken Air Fryer can effectively cook roasted or grilled chicken using the basket and handle that comes with this air fryer. As an air fryer oven, the Agaro Regency Air Fryer consumes 1800 W of power.



Rating: 4.4/5.0



2.

PHILIPS HD9200/90 Air Fryer

Philips air fryers are known for the best quality in their class, for example, the Philips Air Fryer HD9200/90. This device offers fast air technology with time and adjustable temperature control. When the food in this air fryer is ready, it automatically turns off the power to prevent the food from overcooking. Thanks to its non-stick coating, this Air Fryer cooks dishes using less oil. The only downside to this device is the power it offers for the price





Rating: 4.5/5.0



3. PHILIPS HD9252/90 with Touch Panel







The PHILIPS HD9252/90 offers a 4.1-liter capacity and a touch panel. With up to seven preset touchscreen fryers, you can cook cakes, meat, fish, chicken legs, frozen snacks, grilled vegetables, and fresh potatoes at the touch of a button. In the keep warm mode, this air fryer maintains the temperature of the food for up to 30 minutes. Thanks to Rapid Air technology, the Philips Airfryer uses as little oil as possible to cook food because of its Starfish design. It circulates hot air to cook food in a way that keeps the inside moist and tender and the outside crispy. The device weighs around 5kg, which is quite heavy compared to other competitors.



Rating: 4.4/5.0



4. MasterChef Nutri Pro Air Fryer

(6 L)







The MasterChef Nutri Pro Air Fryer is ideal for preparing meals for a large group. With even heating and 360-degree circulation, grilling, and roasting are simple. Choose recipes that require less oil for healthy cooking. There are eight pre-set menu choices for Indian Needs. The only drawback is that this appliance cannot be used for baking.



Rating: 4.2/5.0





5. MasterChef NutriKing Air Fryer

(4.5 L)







MasterChef NutriKing Air Fryer is a budget, 4.5-litre air fryer that offers 360-degree heat circulation. This makes the Air fryer capable of grilling and roasting. It has six pre-set menu choices for many Indian Needs.





Rating: 4.2/5.0



6. HAVELLS Prolife Crystal Air Fryer

(5 L)







With the Havells Prolife Crystal Air Fryer, you can use hot air to fry, bake, toast, roast, grill, and reheat food while using up to 85% less oil than traditional deep frying. For increased airflow, it has a patented spherical basket with slots on the side wall. An integrated timer with an auto-off feature and a temperature control feature are included with the Havells air fryer. For those who are concerned about their health, air fryers are undoubtedly terrific kitchen equipment with the best features and costs. With little to no oil, the Havells air fryer enables you to prepare your preferred foods, whether they are vegetarian or not. It evenly cooks the food without sacrificing flavor.



Rating: 4.5/5.0



7.

HAVELLS PROLIFE GRANDE Air Fryer

(6.5 L)







Food cooked in the Havells Profile Grande Air Fryer requires little oil. The Aero Crisp technology circulates hot air in all directions to help you quickly make crispy and evenly cooked food. Anyone can effortlessly manage the temperature, time, and settings of this appliance using the digital touch control panel. The cooking time can be modified based on the meal being prepared thanks to the 60-minute timer. This air fryer can cook a significant number of food items simultaneously for frying, grilling, and roasting as it offers a 6.5 L pan capacity. On the other hand, it does not come with any additional accessories.

Rating: 4.4/5.0



8. KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer

(4 L)







Anyone may alter the temperature range of the Kent 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer by simply rotating the convenient temperature control knob to the left or right. Additionally, this air fryer's big capacity of up to 4 L allows you to create enough snacks for up to three or four people. This air fryer makes sure that it immediately shuts off when the 30-minute timer expires by including an auto-cut-off feature. The company offers a 1-year warranty, which is quite less as compared to its other competitors.





Rating: 4.2/5.0



9. IMPEX Air Fryer DS45 SMART FRY with Transparent window Air Fryer

(4.5 L)







A kitchen tool that enhances the cooking process is the Impex Air Fryer. This air fryer from Impex is the ideal complement to any contemporary kitchen thanks to its cutting-edge technology and stylish design. The glass window basket of the SMART FRY DS45 allows for a clear view of the food as it cooks. The large 4.5 L capacity basket makes it simple to prepare a lot of meals. The control panel is located on the top side of the air fryer for enhanced convenience, making it simple to access and operate.





Rating: 4.1/5.0



10. Lifelong LLHFD450 1200W (4L)







The Lifelong LLHFD450 is an air fryer with Hot Air Circulation Technology with Timer Selection and adjustable Temperature Control. The hot air technology allows the food to get evenly cooked, and being a good quality air fryer, the company claims that this device uses 90% less oil. The ability to bake, fry, grill, roast, and reheat makes it an all-in-one air fryer. The downside to this air fryer is that its base is not made up of non-stick material.





Rating: 4.1/5.0



FAQ's

Q1. What is the maximum time we can set on the AGARO Regency Air Fryer?

A1. The maximum time that can be set on the AGARO Regency Air Fryer is 45 minutes.



Q2. Is there no need for oil while using the Philips Air Fryer HD9200/90?



A2. The Philips Air Fryer HD9200/90 uses oil but 80-90% less as compared to frying.





Q3. What material is the food basket in Havells Profile Grande Air Fryer made of?

A3. The food basket in Havells Profile Grande is made of plastic.





Q4. Can HAVELLS Prolife Crystal Air Fryer be used for reheating?

A4. Yes, the Havells Prolife Crystal Air Fryer be used for reheating food, as well as it can be used for making various kinds of foods.





Q5. How much time will it take KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer to fry chicken?

A5. it will take approximately 20 minutes to fry chicken in the KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer.



