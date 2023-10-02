FIFA Football For Schools Program Holds Workshop In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: FIFA has partnered with Generation Amazing Foundation (GA), Qatar Foundation (QF), Qatar Football Association (QFA), and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE) in delivering a successful FIFA Football for Schools Capacity Building Workshop exclusively designed for women, which took place at the Education City Stadium on September 27-28.

More than 40 instructors from the MOEHE and QF participated in the workshop, which was tailored exclusively for female teachers, reflecting GA, QF, and FIFA's commitment to enabling women in the world of football and education.

Director of Educational Supervision Department and Coordinator of Sports Affairs at the MOEHE Maryam Al Emadi explained that 32 physical education teachers were selected to attend the training workshop according to specific criteria, considering that most of the candidates have knowledge and experience in football in terms of training, refereeing, or playing the game. This workshop provided a unique opportunity for educators in the football community to enhance their skills and become advocates for positive change in their respective entities.

The two-day workshop offered a comprehensive curriculum covering various aspects of the Football for Schools program, including coaching techniques, life skills integration, and the utilization of the F4S app and website. It also served as a platform for women from diverse backgrounds and regions to come together, exchange ideas, and learn from each others experiences in football education.

In the same context, Director of FIFA's Football for Schools program Fatimata Sidibe said: "This is an important initial step in bridging the gap of gender equality in sports through the FIFA Football for Schools programme. In collaboration with our partners, we aim for it to be one of many other door-opening opportunities for women in the sport development field."

President of QF's Pre-University Education Abeer Al Khalifa emphasized the positive impact of this ongoing program on students across Qatar. "These types of workshops, training programs, and events are exactly what we aspire to offer in Education City Stadium. This spectacular venue is now becoming a hub dedicated to womens and girls sports in Qatar, as part of the legacy of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022," she added.

By conducting this workshop for women, GA, QF, and FIFA jointly aimed to support female teachers who can inspire the next generation.

This initiative aligned with FIFA's broader commitment to promoting gender diversity in football and a key part of an MoU between GA, QF, and FIFA aimed at benefitting communities as a legacy of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar.