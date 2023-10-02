US Denounces Terrorist Attack In Ankara

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- Spokesperson of the Department of State Matthew Miller said Monday the United States strongly condemns yesterday's terrorist attack at the Turkish Interior Ministry in Ankara.

"We wish those injured a speedy and full recovery and we stand firmly with our NATO ally Turkiye and the Turkish people in the fight against the PKK, which has been designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the United States," he said at a press briefing.

Commenting on Turkiye's military operations in Syria and Iraq, Miller said, "We recognize the legitimate security threat the PKK poses to Turkey and we urge Turkey to pursue joint counterterrorism cooperation with Iraq in a way that supports and respects Iraqi sovereignty."

He affirmed that the PKK has been designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the United States, adding, "We stand firmly by Turkey and the Turkish people in their fight against the PKK. And we will continue to do so." (end)

