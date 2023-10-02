(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) AMC Down Slightly Despite Open of Beyonce Film

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) faded back from earlier gains after Monday's opening bell after it announced that“Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” would be distributed in the U.S. in December.

“Renaissance” accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception to the opening show in Stockholm, Sweden, to the grand finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim by International and US media alike, Beyoncé's outstanding performance during RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, acceptance, and shared joy. Its maximalist production welcomed more than 2.7 million fans from around the world, who travelled across oceans to enjoy Club RENAISSANCE. Now, millions of moviegoers will get caught up in the Joy Parade, the monumental dance party that celebrates everyone's right to be themselves, close to home.

The theatrical concert experience will descend upon thousands of movie theaters, with“Renaissance” set to officially open in the United States, Canada, and Mexico beginning Friday, December 1. Additional global cities will be announced at a later date.

AMC shares docked four cents to $7.95.

