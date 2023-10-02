Azerbaijani FM Meets With Head Of Anglican Communion (UPDATE)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has held a meeting with Head of the Anglican Communion, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, Trend reports.

Bayramov informed Welby in detail about the traditions of interreligious harmony, tolerance, and multiculturalism existing in Azerbaijan, and noted that, in Azerbaijan, where the majority of the population are Muslims, along with representatives of the Islamic religion, representatives of Christian, Jewish, and other faiths live in conditions of mutual understanding, good neighborliness, and peace.

The minister emphasized that Azerbaijan has become one of the global centers of intercultural and intercivilizational dialogue, our country has put forward globally significant initiatives in this direction, and Azerbaijan is holding a number of important international events. It was brought to attention that Azerbaijan is a country where comprehensive attention and care is provided for the cultural and religious heritage of various peoples.

Also during the meeting, Bayramov spoke about the threats posed by Armenia and the separatist regime it created to peace and security in the region for almost 30 years, as well as about the reasons that determined the need for local anti-terrorism measures carried out by Azerbaijan on its sovereign territory in full accordance with international humanitarian law. It was noted that ending the presence of illegal Armenian armed forces on the territory of Azerbaijan would serve peace and stability in the region. He also informed about the large-scale mine threat posed by Armenia.

At the meeting, information was brought to attention about the ongoing process of disarmament of illegal Armenian armed groups, urgent measures taken by our country to meet the urgent needs of the Armenian residents of Karabakh, and intensive work on their reintegration.

Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan is interested in a mutual peacebuilding process with Armenia within the framework of territorial integrity and sovereignty.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.