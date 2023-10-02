Azerbaijani FM Meets With Head Of Anglican Communion (UPDATE)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has held a meeting with Head of
the Anglican Communion, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby,
Trend reports.
Bayramov informed Welby in detail about the traditions of
interreligious harmony, tolerance, and multiculturalism existing in
Azerbaijan, and noted that, in Azerbaijan, where the majority of
the population are Muslims, along with representatives of the
Islamic religion, representatives of Christian, Jewish, and other
faiths live in conditions of mutual understanding, good
neighborliness, and peace.
The minister emphasized that Azerbaijan has become one of the
global centers of intercultural and intercivilizational dialogue,
our country has put forward globally significant initiatives in
this direction, and Azerbaijan is holding a number of important
international events. It was brought to attention that Azerbaijan
is a country where comprehensive attention and care is provided for
the cultural and religious heritage of various peoples.
Also during the meeting, Bayramov spoke about the threats posed
by Armenia and the separatist regime it created to peace and
security in the region for almost 30 years, as well as about the
reasons that determined the need for local anti-terrorism measures
carried out by Azerbaijan on its sovereign territory in full
accordance with international humanitarian law. It was noted that
ending the presence of illegal Armenian armed forces on the
territory of Azerbaijan would serve peace and stability in the
region. He also informed about the large-scale mine threat posed by
Armenia.
At the meeting, information was brought to attention about the
ongoing process of disarmament of illegal Armenian armed groups,
urgent measures taken by our country to meet the urgent needs of
the Armenian residents of Karabakh, and intensive work on their
reintegration.
Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan is interested in a mutual
peacebuilding process with Armenia within the framework of
territorial integrity and sovereignty.
During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on other issues
of mutual interest.
