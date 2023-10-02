Amir Affirms Depth Of Qatar-Uzbekistan Relations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani affirmed that President of the Republic of Uzbekistan HE Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit to the country reflects the depth of relations between the two countries and the common interest in strengthening them.



HH the Amir said, in a post on his official account on the social media platform X, that His Highness took the opportunity of talks with his friend President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to express happiness with welcoming him in Doha, wishing him a pleasant stay.

This visit reflects the depth of relations between the two countries, mutual interest in bolstering them, and aspirations for further cooperation in the next stage, His Highness added.