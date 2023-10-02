'Army Of Drones' Hit 220 Enemy Equipment Units In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past week, the combat teams of the Army of Drones project have damaged 220 Russian military equipment units.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In general, drone operators hit 220 enemy equipment units, including 33 tanks, 41 trucks, and lots of other equipment,” Fedorov wrote.

Ukraine's drone operators also neutralized 69 Russian guns, 17 self-propelled artillery systems, 37 armored fighting vehicles, 17 ammunition and fuel depots, etc.

Additionally, 52 Russian invaders were eliminated.

Minister Fedorov thanked Ukrainian warriors for their work, weekly record-breaking results, and an incredible pace.

A reminder that last week, as part of the Army of Drones project, more than 1,700 domestically and foreign-made unmanned aerial vehicles were handed over to the Ukrainian military.