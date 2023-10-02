Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced For October 3Rd- October 5Th

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference to be held on October 3rd-5th, 2023. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.
“We're looking forward to hosting the upcoming Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group.“Our markets are tailored to meet the needs of today's resource companies as they look to engage a broader investor base, and we're proud to see them leverage the VIC platform to support their outreach.”
October 3 rd
| Eastern
Time (ET)
| Presentation
| Ticker(s)
| 9:30 AM
| G Mining Ventures Corp.
| OTCQX: GMINF | TSXV: GMIN
| 10:00 AM
| Ecora Resources PLC
| OTCQX: ECRAF | LSE: ECOR
| 10:30 AM
| Champion Iron Ltd.
| OTCQX: CIAFF | ASX: CIA
| 11:00 AM
| Amarc Resources Ltd.
| OTCQB: AXREF | TSXV: AHR
| 11:30 AM
| Giga Metals Corp.
| OTCQX: GIGGF | TSXV: GIGA
| 12:00 PM
| Forte Minerals Corp.
| OTCQB: FOMNF | CSE: CUAU
| 12:30 PM
| Silver Tiger Metals Inc.
| OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR
| 1:00 PM
| Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp.
| OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG
| 1:30 PM
| Stallion Discoveries Corp.
| OTCQB: STLNF | TSXV: STUD
| 2:00 PM
| Century Lithium Corp.
| OTCQX: CYDVF | TSXV: LCE
| 2:30 PM
| Nicola Mining Inc.
| OTCQB: HUSIF | TSXV: NIM
| 3:00 PM
| Western Exploration Inc.
| OTCQX: WEXPF | TSXV: WEX
| 3:30 PM
| Regenx Tech Corp.
| OTCQB: RGXTF | CSE: RGX
October 4 th
| Eastern
Time (ET)
| Presentation
| Ticker(s)
| 9:30 AM
| Hochschild Mining PLC
| OTCQX: HCHDF | LSE: HOC
| 10:00 AM
| Aris Mining Corp.
| NYSE American: ARMN | TSX: ARIS
| 10:30 AM
| Relevant Gold Corp.
| OTCQB: RGCCF | TSXV: RGC
| 11:00 AM
| GoGold Resources, Inc.
| OTCQX: GLGDF | TSX: GGD
| 11:30 AM
| Barksdale Resources Corp.
| OTCQX: BRKCF | TSXV: BRO
| 12:00 PM
| Reyna Silver Corp.
| OTCQX: RSNVF | TSXV: RSLV
| 12:30 PM
| AbraSilver Resource Corp.
| OTCQX: ABBRF | TSXV: ABRA
| 1:00 PM
| Lumina Gold Corp.
| OTCQB: LMGDF | TSXV: LUM
| 1:30 PM
| Cassiar Gold Corp.
| OTCQX: CGLCF | TSXV: GLDC
| 2:00 PM
| Chesapeake Gold Corp.
| OTCQX: CHPGF | TSXV: CKG
| 2:30 PM
| Global Atomic Corp.
| OTCQX: GLATF | TSX: GLO
| 3:00 PM
| Group Eleven Resources Corp.
| Pink: GRLVF | TSXV: ZNG
October 5 th
| Eastern
Time (ET)
| Presentation
| Ticker(s)
| 9:30 AM
| Sage Potash Corp.
| OTCQB: SGPTF | TSXV: SAGE
| 10:00 AM
| Aya Gold & Silver Inc.
| OTCQX: AYASF | TSX: AYA
| 11:00 AM
| Thunder Gold Corp.
| OTCQB: TGOLF | TSXV: TGOL
