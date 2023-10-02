Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced For October 3Rd- October 5Th

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference to be held on October 3rd-5th, 2023. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

October 3 rd

Eastern

Time (ET) Presentation Ticker(s) 9:30 AM G Mining Ventures Corp. OTCQX: GMINF | TSXV: GMIN 10:00 AM Ecora Resources PLC OTCQX: ECRAF | LSE: ECOR 10:30 AM Champion Iron Ltd. OTCQX: CIAFF | ASX: CIA 11:00 AM Amarc Resources Ltd. OTCQB: AXREF | TSXV: AHR 11:30 AM Giga Metals Corp. OTCQX: GIGGF | TSXV: GIGA 12:00 PM Forte Minerals Corp. OTCQB: FOMNF | CSE: CUAU 12:30 PM Silver Tiger Metals Inc. OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR 1:00 PM Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG 1:30 PM Stallion Discoveries Corp. OTCQB: STLNF | TSXV: STUD 2:00 PM Century Lithium Corp. OTCQX: CYDVF | TSXV: LCE 2:30 PM Nicola Mining Inc. OTCQB: HUSIF | TSXV: NIM 3:00 PM Western Exploration Inc. OTCQX: WEXPF | TSXV: WEX 3:30 PM Regenx Tech Corp. OTCQB: RGXTF | CSE: RGX

October 4 th

Eastern

Time (ET) Presentation Ticker(s) 9:30 AM Hochschild Mining PLC OTCQX: HCHDF | LSE: HOC 10:00 AM Aris Mining Corp. NYSE American: ARMN | TSX: ARIS 10:30 AM Relevant Gold Corp. OTCQB: RGCCF | TSXV: RGC 11:00 AM GoGold Resources, Inc. OTCQX: GLGDF | TSX: GGD 11:30 AM Barksdale Resources Corp. OTCQX: BRKCF | TSXV: BRO 12:00 PM Reyna Silver Corp. OTCQX: RSNVF | TSXV: RSLV 12:30 PM AbraSilver Resource Corp. OTCQX: ABBRF | TSXV: ABRA 1:00 PM Lumina Gold Corp. OTCQB: LMGDF | TSXV: LUM 1:30 PM Cassiar Gold Corp. OTCQX: CGLCF | TSXV: GLDC 2:00 PM Chesapeake Gold Corp. OTCQX: CHPGF | TSXV: CKG 2:30 PM Global Atomic Corp. OTCQX: GLATF | TSX: GLO 3:00 PM Group Eleven Resources Corp. Pink: GRLVF | TSXV: ZNG

October 5 th

Eastern

Time (ET) Presentation Ticker(s) 9:30 AM Sage Potash Corp. OTCQB: SGPTF | TSXV: SAGE 10:00 AM Aya Gold & Silver Inc. OTCQX: AYASF | TSX: AYA 11:00 AM Thunder Gold Corp. OTCQB: TGOLF | TSXV: TGOL

