Ukrainian Defenders Destroyed 45 Tanks, 13 Artillery Divisions In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past week, from September 25 to October 1, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed five enemy battalions and four tank companies.

This is stated in the report by the Military Media Center .

“Destroyed: personnel - 2,410 (roughly five battalions); tanks - 45 (roughly four tank companies); armored fighting vehicles - 54 (roughly two motorized rifle battalions); artillery systems – 226 (roughly 13 artillery divisions) and one aircraft.

As reported, on the night of October 2, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed four enemy Shahed combat drones.

Illustrative photo: Kostiantyn Liberov