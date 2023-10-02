Iran's non-oil trade surpasses USD54B in H1 of 2023

(MENAFN) Iran's non-oil trade has surged to a noteworthy value of USD54.6 billion during the initial six months of the current Iranian calendar year, spanning from March 21 to September 21, as reported by the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Mohammad Rezvanifar. This impressive figure reflects a substantial increase of 4.84 percent when compared to the corresponding period in the previous year, underscoring the resilience and growth of Iran's non-oil trade sector.



In addition to the substantial increase in trade value, Iran has also witnessed a significant surge in trade volume. The total weight of foreign trade in the country amounted to a substantial 82.3 million tons during this period. This marks an impressive growth of 23.78 percent in terms of weight when contrasted with the figures from the previous year's first half. These statistics highlight the robust nature of Iran's trade activities, demonstrating both quantitative and qualitative advancements.



Iran's export performance in the non-oil sector was particularly noteworthy during the first half of the year. The nation exported a substantial 67.7 million tons of non-oil commodities, amounting to a total value of USD24.144 billion. This signifies a remarkable increase of 29 percent in terms of weight, showcasing the growing demand for Iranian goods in international markets.



Simultaneously, Iran experienced an influx of imports, with 17.6 million tons of goods valued at USD30.443 billion being brought into the country during the same period. This equates to an 11.62-percent rise in terms of value and a 6.89 percent increase in terms of weight, compared to the previous year. These figures reflect a balanced trade ecosystem where both exports and imports contribute to Iran's dynamic economic landscape.

