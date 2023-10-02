Amir, Uzbekistan President Witness Signing Of Agreements

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and HE Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the friendly Republic of Uzbekistan, witnessed at the Amiri Diwan, on Monday, October 2, 2023, the signing of an agreement and a number of memorandums of understanding between the governments of the two countries.

His Highness the Amir and His Excellency the President of Uzbekistan witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of preventing and combating crimes between the Ministry of Interior of the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Interior of the Republic of Uzbekistan, a memorandum of cooperation between the Ministry of Social Development and Family in the State of Qatar and the National Agency for Social Protection of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and a cooperation agreement in the tourism fields, business events between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Uzbekistan, a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of preventing and combating corruption between the Administrative Control and Transparency Authority of the State of Qatar and the Anti-Corruption Agency of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and a memorandum of understanding in the field of investment between the Qatar Investment Authority and the Fund for Reconstruction and Development of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The signing ceremony was attended by a number of Their Excellencies ministers and senior officials.

On the Uzbek side, it was attended by Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying His Excellency the President.