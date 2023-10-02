Deputy FM Meets EU Ambassador To Kuwait

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Monday European Union (EU) Ambassador to Kuwait Ms. Anne Koistinen. During the meeting, the two sides discussed bolstering relations between the State of Kuwait and the EU. (end) tm.mb

