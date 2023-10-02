Michelin-starred Alain Ducasse’s Restaurants in Qatar

(MENAFN- Qatar Museums) A Culinary Haven that Upholds the Ducasse Legacy



Alain Ducasse, a globally renowned Michelin-starred chef, ranks as a luminary in the realm of culinary excellence. His influence extends deep into the heart of Qatar, boasting three exquisite outlets that reflect his artistry and mastery.



In 2013, Alain Ducasse made his inaugural foray into the Middle East with the launch of IDAM by Alain Ducasse (IDAM), a captivating dining establishment nestled within the iconic Museum of Islamic Art (MIA). This marked the beginning of a remarkable journey in the region, setting the stage for an extraordinary fusion of culinary traditions.



In 2019, Qatar witnessed the unveiling of Jiwan, situated within the iconic National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ). This addition served to reinforce Ducasse's presence and unwavering commitment to elevating the gastronomic scene in the country, encapsulating the nation's rich culinary heritage.



In January 2023, Qatar welcomed the third outlet in Ducasse's portfolio: Café #999 at the Fire Station. The grand inauguration saw the esteemed presence of none other than Monsieur Alain Ducasse himself, adding an extra layer of prestige to the occasion. This new venture promises to captivate diners with its innovative cuisine, exemplifying Alain Ducasse's unyielding dedication to the art of gastronomy and underscoring his relentless pursuit of excellence.



IDAM by Alain Ducasse: A Culinary Odyssey

The Middle East's First Ducasse Restaurant



IDAM beckons discerning diners on a remarkable culinary journey. This gastronomic haven, born of the creative genius of world-renowned chef Alain Ducasse, stands as a testament to the fusion of French traditions with Middle Eastern flavours, delivering a dining experience like no other in the region.



A Confluence of Cultures

IDAM, meaning "generosity" in Arabic, artfully blends French and Middle Eastern culinary traditions. Alain Ducasse's expertise shines through in a menu that celebrates diversity in flavours, ingredients, and techniques from both regions.



Exquisite Ambiance

Designed by Philippe Starck, the restaurant's ambiance creates an intimate setting that complements the dining experience. From the moment guests step through the doors, they are transported into a world where every detail, from the carpet to the décor and table settings, is thoughtfully curated to enhance the overall journey.

The Artistry of Alain Ducasse

Alain Ducasse's culinary artistry, backed by Michelin stars and innovation, defines IDAM's menu. It showcases both traditions while pushing boundaries in flavour and presentation.



An Unforgettable Dining Experience

The dining experience at IDAM by Alain Ducasse is not just about food; it's a multisensory journey that engages all the senses. From the moment the first course arrives, guests are treated to an exquisite display of creativity and craftsmanship. The attentive staff, well-versed in the intricacies of each dish, provide insights and recommendations to enhance the experience further.



A Place of Celebration

IDAM is a place of celebration. It offers a culinary odyssey transcending the ordinary—a true masterpiece showcasing fine dining in the Middle East.



Indulging the Palate: Jiwan's Fine Dining Delights

Exploring Qatar's Heart and Soul



At Jiwan, an extraordinary culinary experience awaits those seeking to explore the rich tapestry of flavours that define the region. A masterpiece conceived by world-renowned chef Alain Ducasse, Jiwan stands as a testament to the vibrant and diverse culinary traditions of Qatar and the Middle East. This enchanting establishment invites diners on a captivating journey, where each dish is a work of art that tells the story of a culture deeply connected to its cuisine.



An Ambiance setting the stage for Exquisite Fine Dining

As you step into Jiwan, you are greeted by an ambiance that seamlessly blends contemporary elegance with traditional Qatari elements. Sydney-based Koichi Takada Architects are the team behind Jiwan's interior design concept 'desertscapes', carefully curated to create a local cultural experience for visitors while bowing to Jean Nouvel's architectural masterpiece. It is a narrative of Qatari history. The designs are an embodiment of Qatari history, the beginnings of the trade, the nomadic lifestyle, and the country's beautiful natural environment.



A Gastronomic Sanctuary

Nestled within the majestic confines of the NMoQ, Jiwan is more than just a restaurant. It is a culinary oasis that celebrates the heart and soul of Qatar's heritage through its food.



Exploring Qatar's Culinary Heritage

The menu at Jiwan is a gastronomic journey inspired by the flavours of Qatar. From savoury mezze platters featuring traditional Qatari dishes like harees and machbous to succulent meats and fresh seafood, every dish is a revelation. The use of locally sourced ingredients and spices creates a symphony of flavours that delights the palate.



One cannot help but be captivated by the rich history and culture that each dish represents. Jiwan offers a unique opportunity to explore Qatar’s culinary heritage, showcasing the traditions that have been passed down through generations.



A Feast for the Senses

Dining at Jiwan transcends mere sustenance. It is a sensory delight. Knowledgeable staff enrich the experience with stories and insights, guiding you through a journey that unveils the essence of Qatar. Jiwan's commitment to excellence ensures every aspect is meticulously crafted, inviting you to explore Qatar's soul, one delectable dish at a time.



Café #999: Italian Cuisine and Café Delights

A Fusion of Flavour and Art for Easy Dining



In the heart of Doha's vibrant cultural scene, a gem awaits those seeking not only a feast for the palate and the eyes but also easy dining options. Café #999, the latest addition to Alain Ducasse outlets in Qatar, seamlessly marries the flavours of Italy with café delights and artistic inspiration. This unique dining establishment invites patrons to embark on a sensory journey where every dish is a canvas and every meal a masterpiece.



A Creative Sanctuary

Beyond dining, Café #999 is a creative haven where gastronomy meets artistry. Located at Doha's artists' hub, the Fire Station, it draws inspiration from the world of art, offering an immersive experience. French designer Helene Bonte crafted Café #999’s interior design, heavily inspired by retro art with vibrant pop art patterns and colours, reflecting the Fire Station’s artistic identity. Helene’s approach to Café #999’s design is to showcase an inviting abstract expression that has a universal appeal, triggering meaningful discussions for guests in the café.



A taste of Italy!

Café #999 celebrates Italian cuisine, from handmade pasta bursting with flavours to perfectly blistered crust pizzas. Authenticity is paramount, with the finest ingredients and traditional methods delivering an Italian culinary journey.



Easy Bites and Café Delights

Beyond traditional dining, Café #999 offers quick bite options. Uniquely crafted burgers and sandwiches transcend the ordinary, elevating familiar favourites. Whether one is in the mood for a classic comfort food experience or eager to explore unexpected flavour combinations, each bite is a revelation of curated ingredients, pleasing the palate and awakening the senses



Artistry Beyond Food

Café #999's commitment to art extends beyond the menu. It is where artists find affinity. They are welcome to bring their art to life on the walls of the café, fostering a sense of community among art enthusiasts and food connoisseurs.



This innovative concept of Café #999 is integrated into the Fire Station, bringing the community

together for an inspiring experience at Doha’s art hub.



Michelin stars shine brightly in Qatar!



What truly sets Michelin-starred Alain Ducasse's restaurants and cafés in Qatar apart is their unwavering commitment to upholding the culinary standards for which Ducasse is renowned worldwide. Every dish is a testament to his philosophy—using the best ingredients, embracing local flavours, and crafting each plate with precision and passion.



In a country known for its rich and diverse culinary scene, Alain Ducasse's restaurants in Qatar shine as beacons of excellence. They are not just places to dine; they are immersive journeys that reflect the artistry and dedication of a chef who has redefined the world of gastronomy. Whether you're seeking an unforgettable fine dining experience or a casual culinary adventure, Alain Ducasse's restaurants in the country consistently deliver on the promise of exceptional cuisine and unwavering quality that have become synonymous with the Ducasse name.







MENAFN02102023007302015688ID1107172948