Ukrainian Air Defenses Destroy Four Shahed Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed four enemy Shahed attack drones on the night of October 1 to 2.

The Ukrainian Air Force said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

Three Russian kamikaze drones show down in Dnipropetrovsk region overnight

"On the night of October 2, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with Shahed UAVs from the southeastern direction (Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia)," the post reads.

In total, seven attack UAVs were launched at Ukraine.