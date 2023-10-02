Ukrainian Air Defenses Destroy Four Shahed Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed four enemy Shahed attack drones on the night of October 1 to 2.
The Ukrainian Air Force said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports. Read also:
Three Russian kamikaze drones show down in Dnipropetrovsk region overnight
"On the night of October 2, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with Shahed UAVs from the southeastern direction (Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia)," the post reads.
In total, seven attack UAVs were launched at Ukraine.
MENAFN02102023000193011044ID1107172853
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.