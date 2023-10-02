Logistics Leader DSV To Operate From Agility Logistics Park - Maputo

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



DSV, one of the world's largest freight and logistics providers, has chosen the Agility Logistics Park ( ) in Mozambique as the location where it will manage storage and distribution for a global beverage customer .

The Agility park is the leading warehouse facility in Mozambique's capital, Maputo.

DSV has leased 12,000 SQM at the facility with the possibility to add an additional 2,000 SQM to help its customer meet seasonal demand for raw materials, bottles, packaging and finished products.

Philipp Buechler, Managing Director, DSV Mozambique, commented

“At DSV, a safe, secure, and efficient distribution center is fundamental to our business model. The Agility warehouses provide the necessary infrastructure to meet exacting international standards and our operational requirements. Agility Logistics Parks also ensures that strict HSSE standards are followed within the park, something that is very important for optimal operations. This partnership is one of the key milestones in our supply chain strategy, which will support our further business growth in Mozambique.”

The Agility Logistics Park is located on the Maputo Ring Road, at Chiango area in Marracuene and is strategically situated for efficient distribution both across the country and into Maputo. The park is within a 25-kilometer radius of the Maputo port and airport, the N4 highway to South Africa, and the capital's Central Business District.

Agility is funding and developing 300,000 SQM of warehouses on the site, a center of excellence for warehousing in the region, to support businesses operating in and from Mozambique. The Agility warehouses provide the essential infrastructure required for both multi-national companies and local businesses that need storage, distribution, packaging, processing and light manufacturing space.

Geoffrey White, CEO Agility Africa, said:“We are delighted that DSV chose to lease warehouse space in the Agility Logistics Park in Maputo.

We believe that the provision of international-standard warehouses for storage, distribution and light manufacturing is one of the fundamental building blocks necessary for economic growth. Demand in Maputo has been strong post the pandemic from both local and international companies, and we are now expanding the warehouse park and investing in further warehousing to support economic growth, jobs and prosperity in Mozambique.”

White added:“Across Africa Agility is funding and developing warehouse parks that provide move-in-ready warehouses, enabling fast deployment, flexibility and reduced capital commitments for our existing and new customers. The provision of secure, ready-built, quality, warehouses with consistent power and IT connectivity in the Maputo market is a true enabler of growth and prosperity in Africa.”



