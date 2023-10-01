Qatar Museums To Host Engaging Activities At Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In line with its commitment to enriching local and global communities through cultural exchange and dialogue, Qatar Museums will host a number of activities, events, and exhibitions to engage the public over the course of Expo 2023 Doha (October 2, 2023 - March 28, 2024).

The diverse offering of activities scheduled to take place over the duration of Expo were developed by Qatar Museums in response to the event's overarching theme, Green Desert, Enhanced Environment, and will revolve around key themes such as sustainability, well-being, the natural world, agriculture, technology, mobility, and more.

The participating QM venues and entities include Dadu: Children's Museum of Qatar, the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA), the National Museum of Qatar (NMOQ), 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic & Sports Museum (QOSM), Qatar Auto Museum, Fire Station: Artists in Residence, Qatar Museum's Archaeology and Heritage department, and the future Lusail Museum, Qatar Auto Museum, and Art Mill Museum.

Dadu: Children's Museum of Qatar welcomes families back during Expo 2023



Dadu: Gardens Adventures, offers interactive activities, special events, and engaging programmes suitable for children aged 12 and under, along with their families, during the 2023 Doha Expo Children explore different learning through play opportunities and activities that include making art with nature, tasting the harvest from our edible gardens, exploring the world of worms, a relaxing workout class, and can also participate in gardening programs, or learn about recycling. Gardens Adventures is open to family groups on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and to school groups on Sundays through Thursday mornings.

Qatar Auto Museum



In an era marked by rapid urbanisation and growing environmental concerns, the intersection of mobility and sustainability has become a paramount focus for shaping a greener tomorrow. The Bicycle and the Future of Mobility an exhibition by the future Qatar Auto Museum, will open its doors during Expo 2023 at the Cultural Zone in Al Bidaa Park, inviting visitors to consider the fundamental question of: how will we move in the future?



This exhibition focuses its attention on the bicycle: the 200-year-old technological innovation that kickstarted the development of virtually all powered mobility and might very well hold a key to its future. Focusing on present-day solutions such as electric micro-mobility vehicles, and public transportation, it invites visitors to think creatively and imagine the future of mobility in the country.

Museum of Islamic Art



The Museum of Islamic Art's (MIA) contribution to Expo 2023 aligns with the themes of biodiversity and sustainability. Visitors can partake in a weekly outdoor nature workshop at the new MIA park nursery, explore the Water Trail that delves into the importance of water in the Islamic world, and engage in art activities related to sustainability.

National Museum of Qatar



National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) will offer a range of family workshops and activities focusing on Qatar's environment and heritage. These include colour matching activities, clay trinket making, botanical drawing workshops, and a tribute to traditional medicine. In addition, NMoQ will also host several coffee themed activities related to the new exhibition Growing Kopi, Drinking Qahwa; Stories of Coffee in Qatar and Indonesia, including a Coffee Cup Design workshop competition, Qahwa Etiquette Competition, a lecture on coffee related traditions and stories from Qatar and Indonesia, and a coffee brewing competition.

3-2-1 Qatar Olympics & Sports Museum

3-2-1 Qatar Olympics & Sports Museum (QOSM) invites visitors to explore physical literacy through a sustainability-themed obstacle course at the Expo's 3-2-1 Racecourse. Participants of all ages can test their skills, inspired by athletes featured in the museum's Hall of Athletes. The obstacle course will be open for the public to enjoy from 2 October 2023 to 28 March 2024.

As the sports industry continues to grow, so does the need for sustainability in sports. Now more than ever we need to be more conscious of how sports impact the environment and do what we can to limit that impact. As the world of sports slowly shifts towards more sustainable practices, the Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum prides itself among institutions working to make sustainability in sports a reality.

Qatar Museums' Heritage and Archaeology Departments



Qatar Museums' Heritage and Archaeology Departments showcase Qatar's agricultural past with a new pop-up exhibit. Studying maps, photography, archaeological remains, and featuring several artefacts, it explores cultivation of crops like date palms and livestock such as camels, sheep, and goats.

Lusail Museum



Lusail Museum will present images of selected artefacts from the collection of the future museum, using an interactive digital banner. At the core of this project is a series of twenty-one captivating images and thought-provoking questions that will encourage visitors to Expo to explore and engage with elements of the Lusail Museum collection and uncover their stories and insights

Art Mill Museum



Art Mill Museum, the future museum of modern and contemporary art to be located at the site of the Flour Mill in Doha's Corniche, will implement its iconic and sustainable building in an important environmental, horticultural, and landscape design.

Welcoming activities will be developed beyond the museum walls as an integral part of the museum's identity and experience for international visitors and local residents. As a new model of museum for the 21st century, the Art Mill Museum will extend into the outdoor spaces, in a creative village for artists, craftspeople, and designers, and in a landscape design rooted in Qatar's geography providing innovative solutions for sustainable irrigation and shade.

Expo 2023 Doha serves as a global platform for spotlighting Qatar's cultural heritage, artistic traditions, and architectural excellence, and provides an opportunity for Qatar Museums to present innovative artistic projects and showcase its educational outreach efforts.