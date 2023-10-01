Pakistani Police Detain 800 Afghan Refugees In Islamabad's Outskirts

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) In the suburbs of Islamabad, Pakistani police detained 800 Afghan refugees. Out of these, 400 were released because they had valid permits, while 375 face deportation due to a lack of proper documentation.

Pakistani media, citing the Counter Terrorism Department, reported that 400 individuals with valid residency permits were released, while 375 others are set to be deported due to a lack of documentation.

Samaa TV, a Pakistani news agency, mentioned that this operation occurred in Bahara Kahu, Tarlai, Meherabadiyan, Golra, and Kalani Shams.

Before this incident, Pakistani media had disclosed the cabinet's approval of a plan to deport over a million undocumented Afghan refugees. This development raised significant apprehensions within Pakistan's Afghan refugee community as they grappled with the looming uncertainty of their future in the host country.

After the fall of the Afghan government to the Taliban in August 2021, a substantial surge in Afghan migration commenced, primarily towards neighbouring countries such as Pakistan and Iran.

Several factors fueled this migration, encompassing fears of Taliban reprisals against government officials, human rights advocates, and political dissidents.

Additionally, the ban on girls' education and a stark rise in unemployment and poverty significantly prompted Afghans to seek refuge in neighbouring countries.

These multifaceted challenges compelled many to leave their homeland in search of

safety and better opportunities.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print Tumblr Telegram