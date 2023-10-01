Carrefour Qatar Celebrates 23Rd Anniversary With Unbeatable Deals

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Carrefour Qatar has announced the commemoration of its 23rd anniversary, accompanied by an exclusive array of unparalleled offers extended over a span of two consecutive weeks, concluding on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Under the title:“Happy Birthday to Us, Surprises for You”, Carrefour Qatar customers will have the chance to win 2023 free trolleys through a Spin & Win competition (terms and conditions apply).

Carrefour Qatar's anniversary celebrations and offers underlines Carrefour Qatar's commitment to delivering exceptional value through unrivalled deals, where customers will have the opportunity to purchase a range of quality items at discounted prices through exceptional promotions.

These offers include further discounts, weekly super sales across different brands, as well as across a wide array of categories including groceries, electronics, home appliances and health/beauty products.

Carrefour Qatar anniversary offers will be available both online at: and through the MAF Carrefour Qatar App, as well as across all its stores in Qatar.

Carrefour is keen on creating seamless shopping experiences for its customers through exceptional services such as Free Delivery, Home Delivery and 60 Minutes Delivery and convenient payment options with credit and debit cards and Cash on Delivery.